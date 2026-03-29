Kuwait air defences dealt with 14 hostile ballistic missiles, 12 drones in past 24 hours

KUWAIT, 29th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Kuwait's Ministry of Defence announced on Sunday that it had detected and dealt with 14 ballistic missiles and 12 hostile drones in the past 24 hours.

During a media briefing, the Ministry's Spokesman Colonel Saud Al-Atwan said that some of these missiles and drones targeted a Kuwaiti armed forces base, leaving 10 personnel injured and causing material damage to the site.

He quoted by KUNA as adding that depots owned by a private logistics company were targeted during the attack, causing no casualties but only material damage.

Since the start of the heinous aggression on February 28, Kuwait has been hit by a total of 307 ballistic missiles, two cruise missiles and 616 drones.