UAE and Congolese Presidents discuss regional developments and bilateral ties

ABU DHABI, 29th March, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call from His Excellency Denis Sassou Nguesso, President of the Republic of the Congo, to discuss the latest developments in the region and their implications for regional and international peace and security, as well as their impact on the global economy.

The two sides discussed the continued Iranian terrorist aggression targeting the UAE and other countries in the region, including attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure, noting that it constitutes a violation of sovereignty and international law, and undermines regional stability.

President Sassou Nguesso condemned the attacks and affirmed the Republic of the Congo’s solidarity with the UAE regarding the measures it is taking to safeguard its security, stability, and territorial integrity and ensure the safety of its people and residents.

The call also explored opportunities to advance bilateral cooperation within the framework of the two countries’ Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to achieving its objectives.

His Highness congratulated President Denis Sassou Nguesso on his re-election as President of the Republic of the Congo, wishing him success in fulfilling the aspirations of his people for further progress and prosperity. President Sassou Nguesso expressed his appreciation and conveyed his wishes for continued growth in relations between the two countries.