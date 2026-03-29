UAE President and US Senator Joni Ernst discuss regional developments

ABU DHABI, 29th March, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a virtual meeting with US Senator Joni Ernst, during which they discussed strategic cooperation between the UAE and the United States and their shared commitment to further strengthening ties in a way that serves their mutual interests and benefits their peoples.

The meeting also addressed developments in the region and their serious implications for regional and international peace and security, with both sides exchanging views on these developments.

They also discussed the continued Iranian terrorist attacks targeting the UAE and other countries in the region, including attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure. Senator Ernst condemned these attacks, noting that they constitute a violation of sovereignty and international law and norms.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Yousef Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the United States.