UAE President calls President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and condemns terrorist attack on his residence

ABU DHABI, 29th March, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a phone call with His Excellency Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, during which he condemned the terrorist attack targeting his residence in Duhok Governorate.

His Highness reaffirmed the UAE’s support for all efforts to enhance the security of the Republic of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

His Excellency Barzani expressed his appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the UAE’s supportive stance towards Iraq in general and the Kurdistan Region in particular.

The call also addressed the continued Iranian terrorist aggression targeting the UAE and other countries in the region, including attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure. His Excellency Barzani reiterated his condemnation of this aggression, noting that it constitutes a violation of sovereignty, international law, and the UN Charter and undermines regional and international peace and security.