UAE strongly condemns Iran’s unprovoked terrorist attack on State of Kuwait

ABU DHABI, 29th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms Iran’s unprovoked terrorist attack targeting a military camp in the State of Kuwait, which resulted in the injury of 10 members of the armed forces, in a flagrant violation of international law.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that this aggression constitutes a violation of the sovereignty of the State of Kuwait and a threat to its security and stability, and further represents a dangerous escalation that threatens the security of GCC states and the wider region.

The UAE expressed its full solidarity with the State of Kuwait, stressing its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding its security and stability, and also expressed its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured in this heinous attack.