Arab League Council unanimously endorses recommendation to support Nabil Fahmy's candidacy for Secretary General

CAIRO, 29th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Council of the Arab League at the ministerial level has unanimously approved a resolution to submit a recommendation to the 35th Ordinary Session of the Arab Summit, scheduled to be held in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to support the candidacy of former Egyptian Foreign Minister Nabil Fahmy for the position of Secretary General of the League of Arab States. The proposed term is for five years, commencing 1 July 2026.

This endorsement occurred during a meeting of the ministerial council, where Dr Badr Abdelatty, Egypt’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, expressed his country’s appreciation for the Council’s unanimous approval. He emphasised that the decision reflects the confidence of Arab nations in Egyptian expertise and its capacity to contribute to the advancement of joint Arab action.

For his part, candidate Nabil Fahmy extended his sincere gratitude and appreciation to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi for the decision to nominate him for the post. He also thanked the member states for their unanimous support during the 165th session of the foreign ministers' meeting.

Fahmy affirmed that he accepts this significant responsibility with the utmost seriousness and awareness, given the unprecedented challenges and blatant violations of international law currently facing the Arab world.

He pledged to uphold this trust through the Arab League and to consult with member states to address these challenges, ensuring a more secure, stable, and prosperous future while strengthening developmental paths and consolidating mutual interests among Arab nations.