UAE to see varying rainfall until Wednesday: NCM

ABU DHABI, 30th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE will be affected by a weak weather system linked with an extension of a low-pressure trough, accompanied by cloud cover moving from west to east. Cloud activity is expected to increase from early Tuesday and continue until midday Wednesday.

In a statement on Monday, the National Centre of Meterology (NCM) said rainfall will be light to moderate over scattered areas, with periods of heavy rainfall possible, particularly over some eastern and northern regions.

Winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate in speed, freshening at times with cloud activity. They will shift to northwesterly by Wednesday afternoon, becoming moderate to fresh, occasionally strong especially over marine areas, raising dust and sand in exposed regions, with drop in temperatures.

Sea conditions will be slight to moderate, becoming rough at times with cloud activity. By Wednesday afternoon, he Arabian Gulf will be rough to very rough at times, while the Oman Sea will be occasionally rough.