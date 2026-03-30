Belgium postpones registration biometric data of non-EU travellers

BRUSSELS, 30th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Belgium has postponed the registration of biometric data, including fingerprints and facial scans, for non-EU travellers under the European Union’s Entry/Exit System (EES), following long queues during airport trials.

The decision was taken by Interior Minister Bernard Quintin and Asylum and Migration Minister Anneleen Van Bossuyt.

Since October last year, electronic border controls in Europe, known as the Entry/Exit System (EES), have been gradually rolled out. The aim is for non-EU citizens to provide their fingerprints and a facial scan in addition to their passport and departure date.

The European Union has decided to introduce the system in phases. The phased implementation allows for adjustments in case of technical issues, and member states may temporarily suspend the system in exceptional circumstances, such as excessive congestion.

In Belgium, the system was due to be introduced at specific times ahead of full implementation by April 10, particularly at Brussels Airport. However, authorities have decided to delay the rollout, following similar moves by the Netherlands and France.

Ministers Quintin and Van Bossuyt noted that the phased introduction has led to a significant increase in waiting times at border controls. The various stakeholders have been working hard for months to ensure secure border controls, adapted to passenger flows, within the framework of the new system.

Nevertheless, the technological and infrastructural conditions necessary for biometric registration under normal and passenger-friendly conditions are not in place, they declared.

“Strong borders are a necessary prerequisite for an effective migration policy and are essential for the safety of our citizens, including at airports,” emphasised minister Van Bossuyt. “At the same time, the European system must function smoothly in practice, which clearly requires more time.”