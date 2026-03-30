Floods in Russia’s Dagestan leave 60,000 without power

MAKHACHKALA, Russia, 30th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Severe flooding swept through parts of Russia’s Dagestan region, submerging towns and disrupting essential services, according to Viory. Heavy rainfall began on 27th March and continued until 29th March, raising fears of further flooding.

Regional head Sergei Melikov said utility services had spent several days preparing for the weather, including clearing storm drains, but warned the situation had exceeded expectations.

Authorities reported that intense rainfall eroded riverbanks along the Cherkes-Ozen and Tarnairka rivers, worsening conditions in Makhachkala.

According to the regional Ministry of Energy and Tariffs, power infrastructure was damaged in around 50 settlements, leaving more than 60,000 people without electricity.