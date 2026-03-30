56 medals awarded at conclusion of Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro National Championship in Korea

WORLD CAPITALS, 30th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro National Championship in the Republic of Korea concluded on Sunday, with wide participation from countries around the world and strong competition among athletes across various weight classes, belt divisions, and age categories, including kids, juveniles, youth, and adults (men and women).

The championship, held at the Bucheon Songnae Sports Centre Hall in Seoul, featured a high technical level and intense matchups among participants.

A total of 56 medals were awarded to top finishers, including 26 gold, 21 silver, and nine bronze medals, in a competitive atmosphere reflecting the growth of jiu-jitsu in Asia and the increasing global interest in the sport.

Korea topped the overall standings with 13 gold, 13 silver, and 9 bronze medals, underscoring its strong presence in the sport and the benefits of hosting the championship in developing its local talent base. Mongolia came in second with nine gold, three silver, and seven bronze medals, while Peru placed third with one gold and one silver medal.

Meanwhile, the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro Festival in Moscow also concluded on Sunday, with more than 1,000 male and female athletes participating across various age groups. The festival saw a high technical standard, with 680 medals awarded to winners: 251 gold, 238 silver, and 191 bronze.

Additionally, the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro Festival in Luanda concluded on Sunday, with the participation of hundreds of athletes from several countries, notably Angola, Lebanon, Argentina, South Africa, and Brazil. A total of 236 medals were awarded to winners, including 104 gold, 84 silver, and 48 bronze medals.

The organisation of these festivals comes as part of Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro’s efforts to enhance the global presence of the sport and support its strategic plans across various continents.

Tariq Al Bahri, General Manager of Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro, affirmed that the championship and festivals achieved their technical and organisational objectives and contributed to promoting jiu-jitsu in South Korea, Moscow, and Angola.

“The Korea championship witnessed strong participation and high technical levels, reflecting the continued success of Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro events worldwide and their role in expanding the sport and providing professional platforms for athletes of different nationalities," he said.

He added that Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro continues to expand its tournaments globally, in line with the vision of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, the world’s leading developer of the sport. He noted that the organisation’s events are currently held in more than 150 countries, with over 250 tournaments annually, making it the largest organiser of jiu-jitsu competitions worldwide.