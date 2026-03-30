International brands account for 65% of China International Consumer Products Expo

BEIJING, 30th March, 2026 (WAM) -- International brands will account for 65 percent of exhibits at the sixth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Hainan, up 20 percentage points from a year earlier, China’s Vice Minister of Commerce Sheng Qiuping said on Monday.

More than 3,400 brands from over 60 countries and regions are set to participate in the event, scheduled to run from 13th to 18th April in the southern province of Hainan, Global Times reported.

Canada, the Guest Country of Honour, will set up a 400-square-metre pavilion featuring nearly 40 companies showcasing products including cosmetics, agricultural goods and health supplements, Sheng said at a State Council Information Office briefing.

A total of 12 countries and regions, including Switzerland, the Czech Republic, and Ireland, will send official delegations to participate in the event, with countries such as Russia and Bulgaria establishing national pavilions for the first time, according to Sheng.

One of the highlights of the upcoming expo is "global debuts," which will lead consumption trends and fashion, Sheng said.

"CICPE will strive to build a premier platform for the debut of popular consumer products, and will organise a series of global first releases, Asia-Pacific premieres, and China debuts, enabling more world-class products, cutting-edge technologies, and innovative achievements to make their debuts," Sheng said.

He stressed that the expo aims to position itself as the "starting station" and "must-visit destination" for global trendy lifestyles, for example, in areas such as new split-type flying cars, intelligent robots, and smart cultural and sports bus stops.

The expo is being held following the launch of island-wide special customs operations at the Hainan Free Trade Port in December.

Sheng said more than 70 major enterprises have established a presence in Hainan following their participation in the expo. The expo has played a significant role in converting the policy advantages of the Hainan Free Trade Port into market dynamism, industrial drive, and real development results.