Judges announced for 23rd Dubai International Arabian Horse Championship

DUBAI, 30th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Organising Committee for Purebred Arabian Horse Events and Championships announced the revised panel of judges for the 23rd edition of the Dubai International Arabian Horse Championship, scheduled to take place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 3rd to 5th April.

The championship is one of the most prominent and prestigious Arabian horse competitions locally and internationally. It attracts top horse owners and leading stables from around the world to showcase the finest Arabian horse breeds.

The committee stated that the judging panel includes nine judges from seven countries: Tamás Rombauer from Hungary, Éric Guér from France, Robby den Hartog from the Netherlands, Michaela Weidner and Claudia Darius from Germany, Irina Stielger from Russia, Elias Faraj from Bahrain, and Terry Holmes and Joe Polo from the United States.

The committee emphasised its commitment to the highest standards of transparency and impartiality in judging, highlighting the championship’s status as a major international event in Arabian horse beauty. It also reaffirmed its dedication to providing an exceptional organisational environment that reflects Dubai’s reputation and supports the event’s continuity on the global stage.