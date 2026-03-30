Sharjah Ruler establishes Sharjah Space and Astronomy Complex

SHARJAH, 30th March, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an Emiri Decree regarding the establishment of the Sharjah Space and Astronomy Complex.

According to the decree, a specialised institution in space science and astronomy will be established in the Emirate of Sharjah under the name “Sharjah Space and Astronomy Complex.” The complex will be affiliated with and operate under the supervision of University of Sharjah.

The decree stipulates that a decision shall be issued by the President of the University of Sharjah to regulate the objectives, competencies, administration, and all affairs of the complex. It also provides for the transfer of all employees, assets, holdings, rights, obligations, and financial allocations of the Sharjah Academy for Astronomy, Space Sciences and Technology to the new complex.

In accordance with the decree, Law No. (2) of 2019 concerning the establishment and regulation of the Sharjah Academy for Astronomy, Space Sciences and Technology is repealed.