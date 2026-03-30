GCC Secretary-General condemns Iranian attack on Kuwaiti military camp

RIYADH, 30th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Jasem Albudaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), strongly condemned the brutal Iranian attack on a Kuwaiti Armed Forces camp.

In a statement, Albudaiwi described the assault as a clear indication of Iran's hostile intentions toward Kuwait and other GCC countries, calling it a serious violation of Kuwait's sovereignty and a blatant attack on military installations. He also stressed that the incident represents a dangerous escalation that threatens regional security and stability.

Albudaiwi affirmed the GCC's full solidarity with Kuwait and reiterated support for all measures the country takes to protect its sovereignty, security, and stability.