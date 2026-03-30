Humaid bin Rashid International Sustainability Award opens submissions until April 30

AJMAN, 30th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ajman Department of Municipal Affairs and Planning has announced that submissions remain open for the third edition of the Humaid bin Rashid International Sustainability Award, a leading global initiative supporting environmental innovation and advancing applied scientific research in sustainability, green technology and sustainable development.

The award aligns with Ajman Vision 2030, which aims to promote environmental sustainability.

Dr. Eng. Khaled Moin Al Housani, Executive Director of the Public Health and Environment Sector at the Department, said the award represents a prominent international platform that encourages innovative initiatives and solutions to address contemporary environmental challenges, while promoting sustainable development models based on efficient use of natural resources and reduced environmental impact.

He noted that the award, launched in 2018, has achieved notable results through the quality of research, initiatives and ideas presented.

Dr. Al Housani added that the deadline for submissions for the third edition is 30th April, 2026. Presentations by shortlisted finalists are scheduled for August, while winners will be announced and honoured in October during the Ajman International Environment Conference, in the presence of experts, decision-makers and researchers from around the world.

He noted that a new category has been introduced in this edition entitled “Innovative Ideas in Sustainability”, with the aim of supporting the transformation of innovative ideas into practical, applicable projects that contribute to improving environmental and living quality.

Dr. Al Housani explained that the award comprises four main categories targeting various segments of the scientific and institutional community: Scientific Research, recognising the best research offering innovative and applicable sustainability solutions; Environmental Personality, honouring individuals who have contributed to environmental work and awareness; Sustainable Institutions, awarded to government and private entities applying best environmental practices and supporting natural resource protection and sustainable development; and Innovative Ideas in Sustainability.