Burjeel Medical City launches Neuro-Oncology Centre in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 30th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Burjeel Medical City (BMC) has announced the launch of its Neuro-Oncology Centre to advance specialised care for patients with brain and nervous system tumours.

Established through collaboration between the Burjeel Cancer Institute and the Neuroscience Institute at BMC, the centre aims to deliver comprehensive, multidisciplinary care through a team of experts in neurosurgery, medical oncology, radiation oncology, diagnostic imaging, and surgical pathology.

The Neuro-Oncology Centre provides a full range of services for both adults and children, including advanced neuroimaging, molecular and pathological diagnostics, complex brain and spinal surgeries, precision radiation therapy, and modern systemic treatments.

It also offers comprehensive post-treatment follow-up, rehabilitation programmes, and supportive care services to ensure continuity of care throughout the patient journey.