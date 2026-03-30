EU gives final go-ahead to EU talent platform for non-EU jobseekers

BRUSSELS, 30th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Council of the European Union has given the final greenlight to a regulation establishing an EU talent pool, a new platform that will connect non-EU jobseekers with employers in the EU, the Council of the EU said in a statement on Monday.

This EU digital platform will facilitate international recruitment in sectors where EU member states face labour shortages by matching job vacancies with the profiles of non-EU jobseekers living outside of the EU, the statement said.

Open to non-EU jobseekers with relevant skills, the platform will provide clear information on the recruitment process and inform candidates of their rights, in particular with regard to fair recruitment and decent working conditions.

Non-EU jobseekers who receive a job offer through the EU talent pool will have to go through national immigration procedures to obtain residence and work permits.

The platform will provide information on these procedures, including the conditions that must be met.

Participation in the EU talent pool will be voluntary for EU member states.