Activation of Paid Parking in Several Commercial Areas of Mohamed Bin Zayed City

ABU DHABI, 30th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Q Mobility announced the activation of the paid parking system in several commercial sectors in Mohamed Bin Zayed City, under the supervision of the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, starting from 6th April.

In this phase, the paid parking system will be activated in the commercial sectors ME10 and ME11 in Mohamed Bin Zayed City, in addition to the commercial area located along the main street within the villa zones Z17-01, Z19, Z20, and Z27. The initiative aims to regulate parking in areas experiencing high traffic activity and commercial density.

Parking in the surrounding villa areas will also be regulated, where parking spaces will be reserved exclusively for permit holders, helping preserve residents’ privacy and organise parking use within residential neighborhoods.