UAE beekeepers win 29 prestigious awards at PIHA 2026

ABU DHABI, 30th March, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE beekeepers have won 29 prestigious awards at the Paris International Honey Awards 2026 (PIHA), including 21 gold medals, 6 silver medals, and 2 platinum awards, reflecting the exceptional performance of beekeepers from across the country.

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) achieved a qualitative milestone, securing two gold medals and one silver medal.

ADAFSA won gold for Sidr honey and Samar honey in the liquid honey category, alongside a silver medal for crystallised Ghaf honey. These awards highlight the advanced quality of Emirati honey products, the superiority of local bee strains, and the progress of the production ecosystem led by ADAFSA in line with global best practices—significantly enhancing the international reputation and competitiveness of UAE honey.

The competition witnessed strong participation from Emirati male and female beekeepers, with 13 participants submitting 29 honey samples. These included Sidr, Samar, Ghaf, Mangrove, Abu Dhabi wildflower honey, Sidr honeycomb, and a Ghaf-and-ginger honey blend.

Ahmed Khalid Othman, Acting Deputy Director-General for Operational Affairs at ADAFSA, said, “This achievement reaffirms the significant progress the UAE has made in beekeeping and honey production, supported by the continuous backing of our wise leadership, the dedication of local beekeepers, and the strategic development programmes implemented by ADAFSA. Winning three awards as an authority, alongside the significant number of Gold medals earned by Emirati beekeepers in one of the world’s most prestigious competitions, reflects the quality of our national products and their global competitiveness. It motivates us to continue advancing local bee strains and fostering innovation in this vital sector.”

He added that these results also reflect the success of ADAFSA’s efforts to empower beekeepers in Abu Dhabi, noting that the authority is committed to providing an integrated production environment that supports innovation and ensures the long-term sustainability of the sector.

Othman emphasised that these international awards serve as an incentive to continue investing in the development of the Emirati honeybee strain, improving production systems, and strengthening the presence of UAE honey in global markets. He affirmed that ADAFSA will continue expanding training, advisory programmes, and applied research related to local bee strains and honey quality, contributing to enhanced competitiveness and higher quality standards in regional and international markets.

These achievements build on a long track record of initiatives launched by ADAFSA to support the beekeeping sector. The authority has implemented an advanced programme to develop and sustain beekeeping in Abu Dhabi, based on scientific and applied studies tailored to local environmental conditions. ADAFSA successfully developed a resilient Emirati bee strain adapted to the UAE climate, produced ten generations of Emirati honeybee queens, and distributed thousands of queens to local beekeepers. The authority continues to provide high-quality queens to support sector sustainability and increase the production of premium local varieties such as Sidr, Samar, Ghaf, Mangrove, and wildflower honey.

ADAFSA previously earned international recognition after its encyclopaedia, Bees and Beekeeping in the UAE, won the Silver medal for Best Beekeeping Book at the Apimondia 2025 conference in Copenhagen, Denmark. The encyclopaedia remains the first comprehensive reference documenting the history of beekeeping in the UAE, local strains, modern breeding methods, and environmental challenges.

The authority has further participated in joint initiatives to protect bees and promote biodiversity, including providing selected natural areas for beekeepers to manage their hives in safe and sustainable environments.

The Paris International Honey Awards (PIHA) is one of the world’s leading competitions dedicated to supporting beekeepers, honey producers, and sector enterprises. It encourages high-quality production and the preservation of brand excellence. The PIHA label offers a significant competitive advantage to winning products, enhancing their visibility in global markets.