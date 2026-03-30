Partly cloudy weather tomorrow with chance of rain: NCM

ABU DHABI, 30th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast that tomorrow’s weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with a chance of light to moderate rainfall over scattered areas, which may be heavy at times over some eastern and northern regions.

Winds will be light to moderate, freshening at times, northwesterly to southeasterly, with speeds ranging from 10 to 25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h.

The Arabian Gulf will see slight to moderate waves, becoming rough at times with cloud activity. The first high tide will occur at 12:02, the second at 01:15, while the first low tide will be at 18:34 and the second at 06:43.

In the Oman Sea, waves will be slight to moderate, becoming rough at times with cloud activity. The first high tide will occur at 08:45, the second at 21:04, while the first low tide will be at 14:54 and the second at 03:27.