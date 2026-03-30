Kalimat expands Arabic children literature with over 1000 titles

SHARJAH, 30th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Since its establishment in Sharjah in 2007, Kalimat Group has built an international presence for Arabic children’s literature, bringing its titles to global publishing markets and new readers across multiple languages.

The group has published more than 1,000 titles and developed a distribution network spanning over 130 partners worldwide, extending the reach of Arabic storytelling beyond the region.

Its international profile has been strengthened through participation in major industry platforms, including the Bologna Children’s Book Fair, where Kalimat Publishing House was named Best Children’s Publisher in Asia.

The group also secured one of the sector’s top honours when House of Wisdom, written by H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Founder and CEO of Kalimat Group, won the Bologna Ragazzi Award in the fiction category.

The recognition underscores the growing competitiveness of Arabic children’s content within the global publishing landscape, as demand for culturally diverse narratives continues to rise.

Ahmed Al Ali, General Manager at Kalimat Group, said, “We see children’s literature as a long-term investment in people. It is through early reading that imagination, language, and the ability to understand both self and the world begin to take shape. A book in the hands of a child does more than tell a story; it helps form their knowledge, broadens their imagination and horizons, and establishes reading as a life-long daily habit.”

He added, "We are committed to developing content founded on strong intellectual and artistic standards, reflecting our cultural environment with depth while remaining open to shared values. Arabic children’s literature carries narrative and human potential that can enrich the global literary landscape, not only as cultural representation but through authentic experiences that add real diversity and foster intellectual exchange beyond language and geography.”

Kalimat Group has responded by expanding its catalogue for children and young adults and increasing translation into international languages. Its list now exceeds 1,000 titles, with dozens of works available beyond the Arab world, widening access to Arabic literature.

Alongside its publishing efforts, the group has launched cultural and educational initiatives to promote reading. These include the “A World of Stories” initiative, which has established 120 libraries in children’s wards and play areas across hospitals and medical centres in the UAE, integrating reading into recovery and emotional support.