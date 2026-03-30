DEWA supports Dubai Autism Centre’s 20th Autism Awareness Campaign as Sustainability Partner

DUBAI, 30th March, 2026 (WAM) -- As a part of its social responsibility, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is supporting the Dubai Autism Centre’s 20th Autism Awareness Campaign as Sustainability Partner.

The annual campaign aims to move beyond the concept of ‘formal accessibility’ to achieve true environmental adaptation, meeting the individual needs of every person with autism through a dynamic and responsive approach.

“In line with Dubai’s vision to be a People of Determination-friendly city and the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33, we are committed to supporting and empowering People of Determination within society, and to providing an inclusive and sustainable environment that ensures their active participation on an equal basis with others,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

“We collaborate with our partners to create new and innovative pathways that enable People of Determination to integrate into society and unlock their full potential. We provide them with the best services, initiatives and programmes that enhance quality of life and support overall well-being, including psychological and social stability. The Dubai Autism Centre’s initiatives and campaigns play a vital role in enriching the experience of People of Determination with autism, supporting work and educational environments in achieving their goals in this area. They mobilise the efforts of autism-friendly entities to expand opportunities to empower and qualify People of Determination with autism,” Al Tayer added.

Mohammed Al Emadi, Director-General and Board Member of the Dubai Autism Centre, expressed his sincere appreciation to DEWA, the campaign’s Sustainability Partner, praising its steadfast commitment and continued support for the annual Autism Awareness Campaign.

“DEWA consistently demonstrates its leadership in social responsibility, as it places paramount importance on supporting People of Determination and providing an inclusive and safe environment across all its facilities to ensure the comfort and happiness of both customers and employees alike,” Al Emadi said.

Al Emadi also lauded DEWA’s tangible achievements in fostering inclusive environments, highlighting the recent certification of five of its centres as ‘Autism-Friendly Environments’.