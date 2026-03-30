Sheraa highlights winning solutions of Access Sharjah Challenge

SHARJAH, 30th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Entrepreneurship Centre (Sheraa) continues to advance the Access Sharjah Challenge 2025 – Education Edition, spotlighting its winning solutions, which reflect a practical approach to shaping a future-ready education ecosystem.

The challenge has seen strong global engagement, attracting over 4,600 applications from 90 countries, underscoring its relevance and reinforcing Sharjah’s position as a growing hub for education innovation.

From this diverse international pool, one winner was selected per track: EvolveCareers was named winner of the Future-Ready Skills track, while Arabee secured first place in the Arabic in Early Childhood track, representing solutions with strong potential for scalability and tangible impact.

As part of showcasing the challenge outcomes, the winning startups, EvolveCareers and Arabee, presented their innovations to a global network of educators, policymakers, and education leaders during their participation in the 5th Sharjah International Summit on Improvement in Education 2026, which was held on 14–15 February 2026, reflecting the readiness of these solutions for real-world implementation and expansion.

Within the Future-Ready Skills track, EvolveCareers presented its platform designed to help students explore emerging industries and navigate their future career pathways with greater clarity. By integrating labour market insights with practical skill-building tools, the platform demonstrates how early career guidance can strengthen students’ confidence and preparedness.

As part of its journey through the Access Sharjah Challenge, EvolveCareers also highlighted its collaboration with the Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) and Sheraa to support school students in developing future-ready skills aligned with Sharjah’s Portrait of a Graduate. Through a tailored skills assessment tool, students across three schools in Sharjah were able to assess their capabilities and track their progress over time, contributing to SPEA’s target of achieving an 80% increase in skill readiness by graduation, while early results and opportunities for scaling the initiative across the emirate were also presented.

Complementing this focus, Arabee was selected under the Arabic in Early Childhood track, where it showcased its interactive, play-based platform designed to strengthen foundational Arabic language skills. By combining culturally grounded content with engaging digital tools, the platform highlights how early literacy development can support both academic growth and a stronger sense of identity.