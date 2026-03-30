Fujairah to host second round of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship

ABU DHABI, 30th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Fujairah is set to host the second round of the Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship, in its 3rd edition, from 3rd to 5th April at Zayed Sports Complex.

The event will bring together top athletes from leading clubs and academies across the UAE, competing across multiple age groups.

The UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation confirmed that competition will begin on Friday with the Under-18, Adults and Masters divisions for men and women. Action continues Saturday with the Under-14 and Under-16 categories before concluding on Sunday with the Under-12 and Kids divisions. Over the three days, the championship is expected to deliver strong competition and encourage families to join the stands and support the participants.

Since its launch, the championship has played a central role in identifying new talent and supporting athlete development. Holding the championship regularly helps athletes improve their performance and gain the experience needed to represent the national team at international events.

Hosting the second round of the championship in Fujairah reflects the Federation’s commitment to organising events across the UAE, supporting grassroots participation and strengthening the sport’s connection with local communities. It also lets fans across different emirates follow the action up close, in line with the vision to solidify jiu-jitsu’s position as a leading community sport in the country.

Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said, “The Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship plays an important role in developing the sport across the UAE. It helps promote a strong sporting culture and deepen jiu-jitsu’s grassroots impact among various communities.

“The championship continues to grow as one of the key events on the local jiu-jitsu calendar. It provides a strong competitive environment that raises the standard of competition and brings families closer to the sport.”

The championship is part of an eight-round series held across the UAE during the season, with five rounds in the Gi category and three in No-Gi. It supports athlete development, strengthens competition between clubs, and continues to grow jiu-jitsu’s presence in the community.