Sultan bin Ahmed launches identity of Space & Astronomy Hub

SHARJAH, 30th March, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah, on Monday evening, launched the institutional identity of the Sharjah Space and Astronomy Hub at its headquarters in the University City.

The launch ceremony began with verses from the Holy Quran, after which he and attendees watched a film highlighting the establishment of the Sharjah Space and Astronomy Hub, its objectives, key achievements, and its distinguished scientific and community presence. The film also shed light on its ambitious future plans and qualitative projects aimed at reinforcing its leading position.

H. H. the President of the University of Sharjah then pressed a tablet device, officially announcing the launch of the institutional identity of the Sharjah Space and Astronomy Hub.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed watched a visual presentation outlining the hub’s vision and ambitious strategy, which aims to establish it by 2031 as a leading regional centre in space science, discovery, and interactive knowledge.

The hub’s direction is based on the pillars of education, scientific research, and scientific tourism, supported by advanced scientific facilities and sophisticated laboratories that contribute to supporting space sciences, promoting their dissemination, and simplifying them for various segments of society.

In a speech delivered by Hamid Majoul Al Nuaimi, Director of the Sharjah Space and Astronomy Hub, he emphasised that this step represents an important milestone in the hub’s journey and reflects the continuous development witnessed by the Emirate of Sharjah in the fields of science and knowledge.

He noted that the establishment of the hub stems from the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, aimed at enhancing education and scientific research in space science, astronomy, and advanced technology, as well as promoting scientific culture and strengthening community awareness of its importance.

Achievements and future outlook

Al Nuaimi explained that since its establishment, the hub has worked to serve as an integrated scientific platform combining academic education, scientific research, and community awareness. This has been achieved through specialised programmes in cooperation with the University of Sharjah, support for research projects, and attracting thousands of students and visitors annually through the planetarium, scientific exhibitions, and educational programmes—contributing to the preparation of young scientific cadres capable of advancing knowledge in space and technology fields.

He added that the hub continues its ambitious journey through the launch of its institutional identity, reflecting an advanced stage of development, alongside efforts to develop qualitative space projects that contribute to building scientific and engineering capabilities.

He stressed that investing in young minds is the cornerstone of the future, affirming continued efforts to expand cooperation with global scientific and research institutions, thereby enhancing Sharjah’s position as a leading centre for the dissemination of science and knowledge at both regional and international levels.