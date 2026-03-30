Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses launch of 'SharjahSat 2' satellite

SHARJAH, 30th March, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah (UOS), observed on Monday evening at the headquarters of the Sharjah Space and Astronomy Hub of the University of Sharjah, via a live broadcast, the launch of the "SharjahSat 2" cube satellite, aboard the "Falcon 9" rocket from the "SpaceX" company at Vandenberg Air Base in California, USA.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed extended congratulations to the President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and the people of the UAE on the successful launch of the Cube Satellite "SharjahSat 2".

He emphasised that "SharjahSat 2" marks a new milestone in the emirate's journey towards strengthening its position in the fields of space science and advanced technology. It supports scientific research and empowers young national talents to contribute effectively to shaping the future.

He explained that "SharjahSat 2" is the second project in the series of cube satellites that the Sharjah Space and Astronomy Hub is developing with the assistance of Emirati engineers. This confirms the continuity of the scientific and technical approach adopted by the Emirate and enhances the capabilities of students and researchers in satellite design and operation. Consequently, it contributes to preparing an empowered generation equipped with tools of innovation and knowledge to keep pace with global developments in the space sector.

He highlighted that this achievement results from the collaborative efforts of academic and research institutions across the country. It reflects the UAE's dedication to strengthening its presence in the space sector both regionally and internationally. He emphasised that the upcoming phase will involve more innovative projects that promote sustainable development and provide greater opportunities for young people to contribute to national progress.

Professor Hamid Majoul Al Nuaimi, advisor to the President of the University of Sharjah and Director of Sharjah Space and Astronomy Hub, confirmed that the "SharjahSat 2" satellite is part of a series of satellites that the hub is developing as part of an integrated scientific programme. This programme aims to enable students and researchers to gain comprehensive practical experience in designing, developing, operating, and analysing satellites. Such efforts contribute to applying the outputs of this programme to serve vital institutions in the Emirate of Sharjah and to enhancing the role of national talents in the space sector.

Al Nuaimi explained that this project represents the culmination of years of continuous scientific and engineering efforts, carried out by a team of researchers and engineers at the park in collaboration with various government agencies in the emirate. It reflects a model of integration between scientific institutions and supporting bodies. He pointed out that the satellite will provide high-quality data and images that can be utilised in multiple fields, including environmental studies, urban planning, monitoring surface changes, and supporting scientific research in space sciences.

Engineer Amal Al Hammadi explained the features of the "SharjahSat 2" cube satellite and its advanced technical specifications, highlighting its journey to space, where it is launched into low Earth orbit at an estimated altitude of about 500 kilometres above the Earth's surface. This position allows it to perform its tasks efficiently, supporting fields such as scientific research, Earth observation, and the development of modern space technologies.

Al Hammadi explained that after the successful launch, the satellite's pilot phase, which will last about three months, will be tested to ensure the efficiency of its systems. This will be followed by the operational phase, allowing those responsible to take periodic images of the Emirate of Sharjah and the United Arab Emirates and to conduct analysis on them.

H.H. Sultan bin Ahmed, accompanied by members of the university's Board of Trustees, directors of institutions, senior officials, and attendees, watched the launch of the "Falcon 9" rocket, carrying the cube satellite "SharjahSat 2."

He listened to an explanation about the stages of satellite transmission, from the rocket’s launch at its base to its separation and the satellite's entry into orbit.

After the successful launch of the "SharjahSat 2" cube satellite, His Highness signed a simulated plate of satellite plates in the park, and shook hands with the work team of Emirati engineers who contributed to the achievement, congratulating them on the success of the project, and thanked and appreciated the government agencies supporting the project, namely: Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority, the Department of Planning and Survey, and Sharjah Municipality, wishing them success in future projects.

The "SharjahSat 2" composite satellite aims to deliver high-resolution spectral images and data, providing participating entities with essential information to boost their research and practical activities. It will support their future strategic plans and improve the strategic planning of upcoming projects in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The SharjahSat 2 Cube Satellite project comprises five sub-systems, following the structure used in Cube Satellites. It includes the energy system, which powers the satellite using solar panels and batteries to store energy; the communications system, enabling contact with the satellite and data reception; the control and guidance system, ensuring precise stability and navigation; the data processing system, responsible for managing and analysing information; and the external structure, providing protection and support to the other systems.

The project aims to provide partners with high-quality scientific data and images that can be utilised across various fields, notably urban planning, monitoring urban growth and changes, studying the environment by tracking land degradation, desertification, and human-induced transformations, as well as supporting risk management through ongoing observation of related developments.