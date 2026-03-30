UAE President receives call from President of the European Council

ABU DHABI, 30th March, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call from His Excellency António Costa, President of the European Council, during which they discussed developments in the region amid ongoing military escalation and its implications for regional and international peace and security, as well as its serious impact on international navigation and the global economy.

The call also addressed the continued Iranian terrorist aggression targeting the UAE and other countries in the region, including attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure. His Excellency Costa condemned this aggression, noting that it constitutes a violation of sovereignty and international law and undermines regional and international peace and security.

The two sides also discussed cooperation between the UAE, the European Union, and its member states, as well as opportunities to further expand ties in a way that supports shared interests and delivers mutual benefit.