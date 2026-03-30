ADAFSA showcases efforts to combat food waste on International Day of Zero Waste

ABU DHABI, 30th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) has reaffirmed its firm commitment to supporting the sustainability agenda in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and promoting a culture of reducing loss and waste across the community.

This commitment is reflected through a wide range of programmes and initiatives targeting various stages of the food value chain. These efforts align with the Emirate’s direction to strengthen food security and adopt more efficient production and consumption practices, within a comprehensive vision built on innovation, smart oversight, and capacity building to ensure the optimal use of resources and minimise losses across the agricultural, livestock, and food production sectors.

This review of ADAFSA’s efforts coincides with the International Day of Zero Waste, observed annually on 30th March. The global occasion aims to promote sustainable consumption and production patterns, support the transition towards a circular economy, and highlight initiatives that contribute to reducing waste and achieving the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals. The United Nations General Assembly adopted this day in 2022, calling on Member States to showcase their national and regional efforts to address all forms of waste, including food waste and the depletion of natural resources.

ADAFSA has implemented an awareness initiative titled “Innovative Solution for Broiler Nutrition”, which has helped reduce feed costs and enhance the efficiency of support programmes by safely and effectively repurposing food loss. The initiative has contributed to reducing waste, limiting pollution and related diseases, and strengthening food security and environmental sustainability.

The Authority has also issued a practical guide to reducing loss and waste in livestock production projects, aimed at standardising operational procedures, improving production efficiency, and reducing losses on farms—ultimately supporting the long‑term sustainability of the animal wealth sector.

As part of its collaboration with strategic partners, ADAFSA implemented a joint initiative with Bin Ham Group, the Emirates Red Crescent, and the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) to ensure the safe and healthy disposal of animals infected with brucellosis by slaughtering them in approved abattoirs and utilising their meat for charitable purposes. This initiative has strengthened biosecurity, protected human and animal health, ensured the safe disposal of infected animals in line with the highest standards, prevented unnecessary waste, and provided training for staff on inspection and safe handling procedures.

ADAFSA has also carried out extensive awareness campaigns targeting farmers and consumers, focusing on rationalising consumption, reducing food loss, and encouraging responsible behaviour in handling food. The Authority has strengthened its cooperation with food establishments to redistribute surplus food through food banks, helping reduce waste and support vulnerable groups.

In addition, ADAFSA issued Practice Guide No. (34) of 2020 on reducing waste in the food service sector. Alongside supporting national efforts to reduce food loss and waste and enhance sustainability in catering services, the Authority announced the start of voluntary implementation of food waste‑reduction practices. A dedicated criterion for loss and waste has also been incorporated into the “Zadna Rating” project to improve performance and encourage adherence to sustainable practices.

Efforts also include enabling food donations and expanding sustainable solutions for redirecting surplus food fit for consumption, in parallel with developing an awareness booklet offering practical tips and techniques to help catering workers reduce loss and waste and optimise food use.

In 2025, the Advanced Agriculture 4.0 system was launched, relying on robotics, sensors, and big‑data analytics to help farmers improve water, fertiliser, and energy management, and reduce waste resulting from traditional practices. The system promotes smart agricultural practices that conserve resources and supports early pest‑detection programmes to protect crops and reduce production losses.

ADAFSA conducted more than 116,000 inspection visits to food, agricultural, and livestock establishments in 2025, helping raise compliance levels and reduce waste caused by poor storage or handling. The Authority also strengthened its smart oversight system by installing advanced cameras at production, storage, and distribution sites, and using artificial intelligence to analyse operational behaviour, reduce spoilage, and maintain food quality.

In the animal wealth sector, ADAFSA administered more than 6.1 million vaccination doses and responded to 66 epidemic notifications with a 100% response rate, helping reduce mortality and loss and supporting the sustainability of livestock supply chains. The Authority also launched the “Ghars Educational Platform”, which provides advanced training content for farmers and agricultural workers to raise awareness of best practices, reduce loss during production, harvesting, and storage, and build a knowledgeable agricultural community capable of managing resources efficiently. ADAFSA further supports projects that convert agricultural and food waste into fertilisers and renewable energy, and enhances oversight of food quality and improvements in storage and transport systems in cooperation with the private sector—contributing to waste reduction and creating added value from resources.

ADAFSA affirmed that its efforts to reduce loss and waste form a key component of the Emirate’s food security system, contributing to environmental and economic sustainability and supporting the UAE’s goals of building an integrated food system capable of meeting future challenges and ensuring resource sustainability for generations to come.