GCC-Jordan-Russia meeting discusses Iranian aggressions, regional developments

RIYADH, 30th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Joint Ministerial Meeting between the Gulf Cooperation Council, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and Russian Federation was held via video conference, under the chairmanship of Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain and President of the current session of the Ministerial Council.

The meeting was attended by the Foreign Ministers of the GCC states, Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary General of the GCC, Sergey Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, and the Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Jordan.

The GCC Secretary General said that the meeting discussed the Iranian aggressions against the GCC states and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, in addition to reviewing the latest developments in the region and exchanging views on joint efforts to enhance regional security and stability.