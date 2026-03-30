Zayed Authority for People of Determination, NMA, TRENDS launch national media programme for empowering People of Determination

ABU DHABI, 30th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Zayed Authority for People of Determination, in collaboration with the National Media Authority (NMA) and TRENDS Research & Advisory, organised the launch ceremony of the “National Media Programme for Empowering People of Determination.”

This initiative comes as part of national efforts to introduce impactful initiatives that create sustainable changes in the lives of People of Determination, enhance their presence in the media sector, and empower them to play an active role in content creation and in conveying their voices and issues to society.

The ceremony, held at the headquarters of Zayed Authority for People of Determination, was attended by Abdullah Abdul Aali Al Humaidan, Secretary-General of the Authority; Dr. Jamal Mohammed Obaid Al Kaabi, Secretary-General of the National Media Authority; and Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al Ali, CEO of TRENDS Research & Advisory.

A cooperation agreement was signed between the three entities to launch the programme, reflecting a unified national effort toward empowering People of Determination across various sectors.

This programme represents an extension of the Authority’s approach in transitioning from inclusion to true empowerment, through the design of innovative initiatives that open new horizons for People of Determination and equip them with the tools needed to actively participate in vital sectors—particularly the media sector, which plays a key role in shaping awareness and influence within society.

The launch of the programme reflects the vision and directives of the UAE’s wise leadership, which places People of Determination at the heart of national development plans and believes that empowering them, especially in the media sector, is fundamental to building a more inclusive and sustainable society.

The “National Media Programme for Empowering People of Determination” aims to develop qualified media professionals from People of Determination, equipping them to work across visual, audio, and digital media, and enhancing their active participation in shaping national media.

The programme also seeks to support the production of media content that reflects the issues, aspirations, and achievements of People of Determination, while reinforcing a positive and accurate image of them in the media.

At its core, the programme focuses on building national partnerships between media, academic, and research institutions to support empowerment efforts, contribute to the UAE’s goals in social inclusion and sustainable development, and prepare a new generation of media professionals capable of representing the nation and conveying its humanitarian and cultural message.

In his speech during the ceremony, Dr. Jamal Mohammed Obaid Al Kaabi stated, “We are not merely launching a training programme today; we are announcing a new phase of civilisational leadership that translates our leadership’s vision, which places human development at its core.”

He emphasised that empowerment is a moral responsibility, and investing in the capabilities of People of Determination is essential to building a strong and inclusive media future. He added that the media represents a soft power that shapes awareness and tells the story of the nation, highlighting the transition from symbolic representation to genuine empowerment based on merit and talent.

For his part, Abdullah Abdul Aali Al Humaidan affirmed that the programme represents a qualitative leap in professional empowerment by investing in talents and developing capabilities across digital, traditional, audio, and visual media.

He highlighted that the programme is built on an integrated training system combining academic and practical aspects, including hands-on learning and real content production, supported by modern technologies such as artificial intelligence.

He added that the Authority oversees the implementation of the programme through continuous evaluation, selecting participants based on clear criteria, and linking training to sustainable employment opportunities—ensuring a transition from symbolic participation to genuine professional empowerment.

Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al Ali expressed pride in participating in this national initiative, noting that media empowerment goes beyond training to include building a strong knowledge and research base that enhances media discourse and impact.

He highlighted that TRENDS will provide comprehensive research and scientific support, including studies, knowledge frameworks, and expertise in modern media and artificial intelligence.

The programme includes a comprehensive package of initiatives and activities throughout the year, such as specialised training programmes, media forums, innovative digital platforms, and practical training opportunities within media institutions—enhancing participants’ readiness and supporting their integration into the labour market.

A total of 45 trainees from People of Determination are participating in the programme, reflecting diversity in gender, types of disabilities, educational backgrounds, and geographic representation, enriching the training experience and supporting the programme’s objectives.

This programme further reinforces the position of Zayed Authority for People of Determination as a leading national entity in designing and implementing impactful initiatives focused on capacity building and human empowerment, based on the belief that investing in people is the cornerstone of comprehensive and sustainable development.