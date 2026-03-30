RTA launches commercial operations involving autonomous taxis

DUBAI, 30th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced the commencement of commercial operations of the autonomous taxi service in Umm Suqeim and Jumeirah, in partnership with Apollo Go and WeRide (Nasdaq: WRD), a global leader in autonomous driving technologies.

WeRide vehicles are made available to the public through the Uber app, while Tawasul Transport is responsible for fleet management and operations. Apollo Go, a subsidiary of Baidu, provides autonomous mobility services via the Apollo Go app in collaboration with the Dubai Taxi Company to support local operations.

The rollout reflects Dubai’s approach to adopting smart mobility solutions and its commitment to translating visions and strategies into on-ground projects and initiatives.

The commencement of commercial operations further reinforces Dubai’s position as an ideal destination for the expansion of global autonomous driving companies, supported by its advanced infrastructure, clear strategic vision, and the readiness of its smart systems. It also contributes to achieving the objectives of the Dubai Self-Driving Transport Strategy, and strengthening Dubai’s standing as a global leader in adopting future mobility solutions.

Apollo Go and WeRide vehicles are available via the Uber app and the Apollo Go app in Umm Suqeim and Jumeirah — two of Dubai’s most vibrant neighbourhoods located near public beaches — allowing users to seamlessly book their journeys through either platform.

The first phase of the commercial rollout includes the deployment of 100 autonomous taxis within Dubai’s transport network, with plans for the gradual expansion of the fleet in the coming years, in line with growing demand for smart mobility solutions and the emirate’s direction towards a future driven by advanced transport technologies.

Highest safety standards

In the lead-up to the launch, a series of operational trials of autonomous vehicles was conducted on designated roads across Dubai to evaluate system performance and ensure readiness for deployment within the emirate’s traffic environment, in accordance with the highest standards of safety and operations.

Autonomous vehicles operate within an integrated system powered by artificial intelligence, advanced sensing technologies, and autonomous decision-making systems, ensuring safe and seamless mobility in real urban environments and on open roads alongside live traffic.

Autonomous taxis operate through an integrated software system powered by artificial intelligence, high-definition digital maps, and deep learning algorithms, enabling real-time data processing and decision-making during operation. The vehicles can interact effectively with dynamic traffic conditions, including intersections, traffic signals, pedestrians, and other vehicles, while fully complying with traffic regulations.

The system is supported by extensive operational experience, with the operator’s fleet having accumulated more than 150 million kilometres of safe driving and completed over 10 million autonomous trips across multiple cities worldwide. This track record has enabled the development of advanced, scalable operating models for commercial deployment.