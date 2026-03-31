Japan industrial output in February falls 2.1%

TOKYO, 31st March, 2026 (WAM) -- Japan's industrial output in February fell 2.1 percent from the previous month, the first contraction in three months, dragged down by weak output in the motor vehicle sector, government data showed Tuesday.

The decrease followed an upwardly revised expansion of 4.3 percent in January, Kyodo News reported.

The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry maintained its basic assessment of industrial production from the month before, saying it "fluctuates indecisively."

The seasonally adjusted index of production at factories and mines stood at 102.3 against the 2020 base of 100, the ministry said in the preliminary report.