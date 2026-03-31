Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority receives National Association of Fire Investigators global accreditation

ABU DHABI, 31st March, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority has obtained global accreditation from the National Association of Fire Investigators (NAFI) in the United States, recognising it as an accredited international testing proctor in fire and explosion investigations.

The authority was also officially recognised during NAFI’s annual conference in Charlotte, North Carolina, in appreciation of its advanced institutional approach to capacity building and the development of technical investigation systems in line with the highest international standards.

This designation marks a strategic milestone, enabling professionals from across the UAE and the region to undertake internationally recognised certifications, including Certified Fire and Explosion Investigator, Certified Vehicle Fire Investigator and Certified Fire Investigation Instructor. It further supports the localisation of specialised knowledge.

As part of its ongoing institutional development, the authority has also certified 19 investigators from its technical teams with specialised international certifications, following a rigorous training programme that included accredited courses and professional assessments based on internationally recognised protocols and standards. This enhances the accuracy of incident analysis and root cause identification, supports the development of preventive policies, and strengthens overall safety and response systems.

Brigadier Salem Abdullah bin Barak Al Dhaheri, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, stated that this global accreditation and international recognition reflect the confidence of leading professional institutions in the competence of national cadres and the authority’s training system. He emphasised the authority’s ongoing commitment to advancing specialised capabilities in line with the highest standards of quality and professionalism.

He further noted that qualifying fire investigators according to international standards is a key pillar in strengthening proactive prevention systems, as scientific analysis supports data-driven decision-making, enhances preventive policies, and elevates institutional readiness.

NAFI also commended the authority’s institutional progress, praising its leadership in developing training and qualification systems and aligning its programmes with international standards. The association affirmed that Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority represents a global benchmark in capacity building and professional excellence.

This achievement aligns with a clear institutional vision focused on sustainable investment in human capital, the development of specialised career pathways, and the adoption of global best practices, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s direction towards an advanced, science-driven civil protection system.