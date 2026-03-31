Louvre Abu Dhabi introduces family-focused programmes in April

ABU DHABI, 31st March, 2026 (WAM) -- Louvre Abu Dhabi is introducing a new season of activities for families inspired by the museum’s collection, bringing together "Family Weekends" and "After School Activities" centred on creative, object‑based learning.

The programme invites families and students to engage directly with artworks through guided gallery experiences and hands-on workshops.

Taking place throughout the month, Family Weekends invite families to explore art through weekly thematic workshops rooted in object-based learning. Each weekend centres on one workshop theme, delivered across both Saturday and Sunday with two free drop-in sessions each day.

The “Picasso Inspired Family Portraits” workshop, scheduled for 4th-5th April, draws on works featured in the exhibition Picasso, the Figure. Participants explore Picasso’s depiction of family and loved ones, creating expressive portraits using layered transparent sheets transferred onto paper.

On 11th-12th April, the “Make an Aluminium Foil Coin” workshop invites participants to design memento coins using aluminium foil, inspired by the museum’s coin collection. The activity explores themes of value, exchange and memory across civilisations.

The “Design Your Travel Journal or Postcard” workshop, set for 18th-19th April, is inspired by Paul Klee’s Oriental Bliss and encourages participants to reflect on travel experiences by creating postcards or journals using colour, line and motif. All Family Weekend activities are free and operate on a drop-in basis.

In parallel, the museum’s After School Activities programme will run from April through the end of June, offering sessions for students of all ages led by museum educators. The programme combines gallery-based learning with creative practice.

The “Discover the Collection and Let’s Sketch” session, held every Tuesday, explores themes such as UAE heritage, Islamic art and animal representation. Students engage with selected works before taking part in guided sketching exercises.

“Seek and Find: Quest for Materials”, held every Wednesday, introduces students to material heritage and preservation through interactive gallery activities involving riddles and object discovery.

A specialised “Special Drawing at the Museum” session, also on Wednesdays, is designed for older students and focuses on observational drawing and visual documentation using selected artworks.

On Thursdays, sessions inspired by Pablo Picasso, including works such as Woman with a Mandolin and Paloma, guide students through the Picasso, the Figure exhibition, followed by practical workshops exploring portraiture and form.

Louvre Abu Dhabi said families and students are invited to take part in the activities, with parents also encouraged to join daily guided tours offered free of charge until 30th April.