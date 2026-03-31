EU migrant returns to third countries rise 13% in Q4 2025: Eurostat

BRUSSELS, 31st March, 2026 (WAM) -- In the fourth quarter of 2025, 117,545 non-EU citizens were ordered to leave an EU country, and 33,860 people were returned to third countries following an order to leave, the latest data from the EU statistics office Eurostat showed.

Compared with the fourth quarter of 2024, the number of non-EU citizens ordered to leave went down by 6.1 percent, while the number of people returned to third countries increased by 13.0 percent.

In comparison with the previous quarter, the number of non-EU citizens ordered to leave decreased by 4.4 percent, while the number of people returned to third countries declined by 0.9 percent.

Among EU countries, the highest numbers of non-EU citizens ordered to leave were recorded in France (34,040), Spain (12,380) and Germany (10,720).

Additionally, Germany (7,690), France (3,800) and Sweden (2,870) recorded the highest numbers of people returned to third countries.