Abu Dhabi opens Sakina Centre for Advanced Care in depression, psychiatric emergencies

ABU DHABI, 31st March, 2026 (WAM) -- SEHA, a subsidiary of PureHealth, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, announced the official inauguration of the Sakina Centre of Advanced Care, in collaboration with Johnson & Johnson, located at the Behavioural Science Pavilion within Sheikh Khalifa Medical City in Abu Dhabi.

The Sakina Centre of Advanced Care is among a select group of specialised facilities worldwide dedicated to advanced psychiatric care, offering focused treatment for major depressive disorder and psychiatric emergencies. Its integrated, multidisciplinary model combines psychiatry, psychology, nursing, pharmacology, and lifestyle support, underpinned by the latest evidence-based therapies and innovative treatment approaches.

The centre represents a strategic addition to Abu Dhabi’s mental health ecosystem, focusing on early intervention, improved patient outcomes, and the continuous training and development of clinicians and mental health professionals.

This milestone follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between SEHA and Johnson & Johnson in February 2025 and reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for advanced mental health services.

“This initiative is not merely about infrastructure; it is about delivering timely, compassionate, and effective care to those who need it most, while setting new global benchmarks for psychiatric emergency care," said Dr. Zain Al Yafei, Chief Executive Officer of SEHA Sakina.

Pedro Matos, Managing Director of Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine – Gulf, stated, “Our collaboration with respect to development of clinical protocols with Sakina and the launch of the MDD-PE Centre of Advance Care exemplify our unwavering commitment to advancing evidence-based care, empowering healthcare professionals, and ensuring that patients in Abu Dhabi and beyond have access to the most effective and compassionate treatment best care options available.”

The centre aims to advance a holistic and sustainable model of care and enhance the healthcare system’s readiness to respond to psychiatric emergencies, in alignment with the Department of Health’s vision to build a more resilient and mentally aware community.