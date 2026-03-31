Dubai establishes regulatory framework for virtual asset derivatives trading

DUBAI, 31st March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) on Tuesday introduced a comprehensive regulatory framework for Exchange Traded Derivatives (ETD) in virtual assets, making Dubai one of the world’s first jurisdictions to bring VA derivatives under a purpose-built, enforceable rulebook.

The framework, set out in Version 2.1 of VARA’s Exchange Services Rulebook, enables licensed Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs) to offer derivatives products within a clearly defined regulatory perimeter subject to explicit authorisation and compliance with strict operational, prudential, and conduct requirements.

The move comes as demand for derivatives exposure in virtual asset markets continues to grow, and as global regulators tackle the governance of increasingly complex financial products in the digital asset space.

VARA’s framework addresses this directly by establishing binding requirements across five areas: Client suitability and classification requirements, particularly for higher-risk products; Margin, leverage, and liquidation controls to manage market exposure; Segregation of client assets and accounts to mitigate systemic and counterparty risks; Enhanced disclosure and communication obligations, aligned with VARA’s Marketing Regulations; and Regulatory intervention powers, enabling VARA to act decisively in response to market stress or misconduct.

Together, these provisions are designed to ensure that the growth of sophisticated market structures in Dubai is matched by proportionate safeguards for market participants and the integrity of the market as a whole.

“Derivatives are a natural next step in the evolution of virtual asset markets, but they demand a higher standard of governance," said Ruben Bombardi, General-Counsel at VARA. "VARA’s framework gives licensed providers a clear path to offering these products responsibly, while giving market participants confidence that Dubai's virtual asset ecosystem operates under rules that are rigorous, enforceable, and designed to protect them. This is the best way to build a market that will stand the test of time."

The Rulebook is part of VARA’s ongoing commitment to ensure that innovation within the Virtual Assets ecosystem is underpinned by robust governance, transparent market practices and communication, and effective regulatory oversight where approval is not presented as an endorsement of any specific product or service.

The Exchange Services Rulebook Version 2.1 is effective immediately and applies to all VASPs licensed by VARA to carry out Exchange Services within the Emirate of Dubai.