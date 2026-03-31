DCD launches ‘Where Life Pulses’ initiative in Al Aamerah to empower children

ABU DHABI, 31st March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi (DCD) has launched the first activation of “Where Life Pulses” in Al Aamerah district, taking place from 10th to 12th April at Al Aamerah Park.

The initiative is a series of interactive mobile activations designed to transform public spaces and community markets across Abu Dhabi into vibrant community hubs. Its core mission is to empower children and youth to lead their own projects and experiences, with the full support of their families and the local community.

This launch aligns with the Year of the Family 2026 and reflects DCD’s commitment to enhancing quality of life in districts by positioning families as key partners in community development.

Al Aamerah activation features two dedicated platforms designed to nurture creativity and entrepreneurship across different age groups, while encouraging families to play an active role.

The first platform, “From Our Home”, is designed for children aged 3 to 9. It allows young participants to create, display, and sell their own handmade crafts and products. Activities extend to simple food projects like preparing baked goods and juices, as well as educational crafts that promote hands-on learning.

All activities are conducted under the supervision and with the support of families.

The second platform, “The Pioneers”, targets youth aged 9 to 21. It enables young participants to manage their own market stalls, selling real products or offering skill-based services such as photography, design, and tutoring. It also provides a valuable opportunity for young entrepreneurs to showcase and sell items from their emerging brands.

Complementing the market experience are workshops on entrepreneurship, life skills, and innovation, helping youth develop practical abilities.

Eng. Hamad Ali Al Dhaheri, Undersecretary of DCD, said, "Where Life Pulses introduces a new community-based approach to youth empowerment that starts right in our neighbourhoods. It highlights the essential role of families and community members in supporting young people and creating a lasting impact through activations that reflect the unique identity of each district."

Mohamed Helal Al Balooshi, Executive Director of the Community Engagement and Empowerment Sector at DCD, said: “This initiative has been carefully designed to give children and youth hands-on experience in entrepreneurship and community participation, while reinforcing the family's role as an active partner.”

He noted that the initiative supports DCD’s broader vision of activating public spaces as vibrant community hubs that nurture creativity, strengthen belonging, and enhance quality of life.

The success of “Where Life Pulses” is driven by collaboration with key strategic partners. These include the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) through its Municipal Presence Centres; the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge; the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi; the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development; the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development; and the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an.

Following its successful debut in Al Aamerah, the “Where Life Pulses” initiative will visit more districts across Abu Dhabi and Al Ain throughout 2026.