Dubai Arabian Horse Shows and Championships attracts 155 horses from 12 countries

DUBAI, 31st March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Organising Committee for Arabian Horse Shows and Championships announced that 155 horses from 12 countries will participate in the 23rd Dubai International Arabian Horse Championship 2026, highlighting the event’s prestigious global status.

The championship is scheduled to take place from 3rd to 5th April at the Dubai World Trade Centre, featuring leading owners and breeders of Arabian horses from around the world.

Participating countries include the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, Egypt, Iraq, and Palestine, alongside Switzerland, Puerto Rico, and China.

The Dubai International Arabian Horse Championship is one of the most prominent and historic Arabian horse competitions locally and globally, serving as a key platform for top owners and major international stables to showcase the finest breeds.

Qusai Obeidallah, General Manager of the Championship, said the strong international turnout underscores the event’s significance, its role in supporting and developing the Arabian horse sport and beauty, and Dubai’s position as a leading global destination for specialised equestrian events.