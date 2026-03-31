Eight women dead in east India stampede

NEW DELHI, 31st March, 2026 (WAM) -- At least eight women died, and around 10 people were injured when a stampede occurred at a temple in India's eastern state of Bihar on Tuesday, according to a local police officer.

According to him, the stampede occurred at Sheetla temple in the Deepnagar area of Bihar's Nalanda district, at around 10:00 am local time.

Video footage viral on various social media platforms showed the injured women being rushed to a local hospital. The death toll was feared to rise since some of the injured persons were said to be in a critical condition.

An enquiry was ordered to investigate the stampede.