Eurozone inflation jumps to 2.5% in March

LUXEMBOURG, 31st March, 2026 (WAM) -- Eurozone annual inflation surged to 2.5 percent in March, up sharply from 1.9 percent in February, according to a flash estimate published by Eurostat on Tuesday.

After contracting by 3.1 percent in February, energy inflation surged to 4.9 percent year-on-year — a turnaround of nearly 8 percentage points in a single month.

Core inflation declined to 2.3 percent from 2.4 percent, undershooting the consensus expectation of 2.4 percent. Services inflation also eased slightly, from 3.4 percent to 3.2 percent. Non-energy industrial goods fell to 0.5 percent from 0.7 percent.