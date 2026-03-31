Ajman University, Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals sign partnership to boost clinical training

AJMAN, 31st March, 2026 (WAM) -- Ajman University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals, governed by The Medical Office, part of PureHealth, to expand clinical training opportunities for medical and health sciences students.

The partnership aims to bridge academic excellence with clinical practice by offering students advanced training opportunities across the network’s world-class healthcare facilities.

The agreement will provide advanced clinical training opportunities for Ajman University’s medical and health sciences students across The Medical Office’s network of state-of-the-art healthcare facilities, helping bridge academic learning with real-world clinical experience.

Under the agreement, Ajman University students will gain hands-on clinical training across the Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals network, including Sheikh Khalifa General Hospital in Umm Al Quwain, Sheikh Khalifa Specialty Hospital in Ras Al Khaimah, and Sheikh Khalifa Medical City in Ajman.

Together, these facilities offer nearly 688 beds and employ over 2,500 healthcare professionals, including approximately 460 physicians, providing students with exposure to a wide range of clinical environments and expertise.

The signing ceremony was held at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City in Ajman. The agreement was signed by Professor Khaled Assaleh, Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs at Ajman University, and the CEOs of the participating hospitals. The ceremony was attended by the CEO of The Medical Office, Dr. Aref Al Shehi, other Medical Office leaders, senior representatives from all participating hospitals, and several academic leaders from the university.

Dr. Al Shehi said, "By providing students with access to the extensive Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals network and mentorship from experienced clinicians, we are helping build a resilient, highly skilled healthcare workforce for the future. This agreement reaffirms the strategic vision of The Medical Office to foster pioneering academic partnerships that drive integration and ensure the delivery of high-quality healthcare.”

Prof. Assaleh stated, “By placing our students at the forefront of clinical practice within Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals' exceptional facilities, we are ensuring that the next generation of healthcare professionals graduate not only with academic excellence but with the real-world competencies our communities need. We look forward to a fruitful and enduring collaboration.”