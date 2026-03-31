Sharjah Innovation Park unveils AI Hub

SHARJAH, 31st March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SPARK) on Tuesday unveiled AI Hub, a one-stop shop for Artificial Intelligence and digital technology services, with the goal of accelerating AI adoption and capacity building, while generating commercial value for SPARK, partners and the broader ecosystem.

The project was launched during a SPARK Business Breakfast event, attended by a group of business leaders, government officials, technology experts, and investors from across the public and private sectors.

The AI Hub will operate through a consortium of leading regional and international partners, providing organisations with access to cutting-edge technologies, high-performance computing resources, and specialised expertise. It will also focus on developing real-world AI use cases, supporting digital transformation across sectors such as smart cities, healthcare, manufacturing, and sustainability.

"The launch of our AI Hub represents a significant milestone in our journey to position Sharjah as a global destination for innovation and advanced technologies," said Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of SPARK. "Through this initiative, we aim to accelerate the adoption of applied AI, empower talent, and enable businesses to transform ideas into impactful, real-world solutions that contribute to sustainable economic growth."

He added that the Business Breakfast series, one of SPARK’s flagship engagement platforms, continues to serve as a vital forum for knowledge exchange, collaboration, and showcasing emerging technologies. This edition focused on the future of AI and its transformative impact on industries.

The AI Hub aims to bridge the gap between innovation and implementation by offering integrated services, including AI consulting, applied research and development, data analytics, prototyping, and advanced computing infrastructure.

A key pillar of the hub is capacity building, offering training programmes, certifications, and hands-on workshops to equip professionals, researchers, and government entities with the skills required to adopt and scale AI solutions. In addition, the hub will support startups and entrepreneurs by providing access to infrastructure, mentorship, and opportunities to develop and commercialise innovative solutions.

The initiative is aligned with national priorities, including the UAE’s AI Strategy 2031. It is set to play a pivotal role in strengthening Sharjah’s position as a trusted and competitive centre for advanced technologies.

The launch of the AI Hub reflects SPARK’s ongoing commitment to building an integrated innovation ecosystem that attracts global investors, supports startups, and drives the commercialisation of advanced technologies.