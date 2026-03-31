SEC issues decision regulating electric vehicle charging stations

SHARJAH, 31st March, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), chaired on Tuesday morning, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council, a meeting of the Council held at the Ruler’s Office.

SEC expressed its thanks and appreciation to the Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team in the Emirate of Sharjah, as well as to all local and federal entities, the private sector, and employees who worked during the recent weather conditions witnessed by the country last week.

It praised the cooperation and integration of roles among them, which contributed to the success of the proactive plans set by the competent authorities, noting that no deaths or injuries were recorded. SEC also commended the commitment of community members—citizens and residents—to the instructions and their cooperation with the relevant authorities.

SEC praised the readiness and efficiency of the teams, noting that specialists handled more than 74,000 reports received through the operations room, in addition to preparing and publishing awareness materials in multiple languages to enhance outreach to various segments of society and promote a culture of awareness and public safety.

The Council discussed a number of topics related to monitoring the performance of government departments and entities, as well as legislation and laws aimed at developing the government work system, improving institutional performance, and enhancing the quality of services provided, in a way that supports the comprehensive development journey in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The Council approved a draft law on regulating the University of Arts, and directed its General Secretariat to refer the draft to the Sharjah Consultative Council for discussion and completion of its legislative cycle.

SEC also issued a decision regulating electric vehicle charging stations, aimed at organising the installation and operation of such stations in the emirate and providing an advanced infrastructure associated with them, including connection applications and tariffs related to electric vehicle supply equipment and charging services. The decision addressed a number of legal provisions concerning scope of application, conditions for installation and operation in public and private areas, safety and quality standards, violations and administrative penalties, regulatory decisions, as well as enforcement and publication.

Furthermore, the Council issued a decision amending Council Resolution No. (31) of 2025 concerning the formation of the Committee for Licensing Social Professionals working in the social sector in the Emirate of Sharjah. Under the decision, the committee is chaired by Suleiman Khamis Rashid Al Naqbi, Director of the Sharjah Social Services Department, with membership including Dr Hussein Ali Reda Kiani, Dr Hussein Mohammed Salem Al Othman, Dr Omar Khalil Mousa Attiyat, Dr Suad Mohammed Abdulrahman Al Marzouqi, and Dr Abdullah Mohammed Abdullah Bouali.

SEC reviewed a report by the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, which highlighted key events and entertainment activities organised across various cities and regions of the emirate in cooperation with relevant entities, targeting citizens, residents, and visitors of all age groups. The report reflected the diversity of activities and entertainment options in the emirate’s tourism sector, highlighting the growth in the number of events and the notable increase in visitor numbers.