SCC to discuss Districts Affairs Department policy

SHARJAH, 31st March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC) will hold its thirteenth session on Thursday, April 2, 2026, at 10:00 AM, as part of its work for the third regular session of the eleventh legislative term.

The session will be held at the Council's headquarters in Sharjah, chaired by Halima Humaid, Speaker of the Council.

The agenda, following the approval of the minutes of the twelfth session, includes a discussion of the policy of the Sharjah Districts Affairs Department (SDAD).

The session will be attended by Sheikh Majid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah and Chairman of SDAD; Dr Abdullah Suleiman Al Kabouri, Director of SDAD; and their deputies from various departments and sections.