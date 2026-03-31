University of Sharjah advances across all 2026 QS subject rankings

SHARJAH, 31st March, 2026 (WAM) -- The University of Sharjah has achieved a striking rise in the 2026 QS World University Rankings by Subject, strengthening its standing both in the UAE and internationally. The ranking placed 20 University of Sharjah subjects on the global list, with many advancing compared with last year, while several disciplines also climbed to prominent positions among UAE universities, underscoring steady improvement across the University’s academic offerings.

Several subjects secured advanced global positions. For example, petroleum engineering ranked in the 51 to 100 band worldwide, dentistry in the 51 to 150 band, while pharmacy and pharmacology, chemical engineering, and electrical and electronic engineering all ranked among the world’s top 200. At the national level, the University of Sharjah topped UAE universities in nursing, dentistry, and economics. It also ranked second in a broad range of fields, including business and management studies, biological sciences, chemical engineering, education, pharmacy and pharmacology, electrical and electronic engineering, computer science and information systems, law, civil and structural engineering, medicine, mechanical, aeronautical and manufacturing engineering, and petroleum engineering.

The University also improved across all five major subject areas measured by the 2026 ranking. It placed 288th globally in social sciences and management, 370th in arts and humanities, 225th in engineering and technology, 357th in life sciences and medicine, and 357th in natural sciences.

In a statement marking the achievement, Prof. Esameldin Agamy, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah, commented that “these results are not merely figures in global ranking tables; they reflect a systematic institutional journey whose strategic vision was charted by H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University. He set forth a clear vision aimed at establishing the University of Sharjah as a leading academic and research reference at both the regional and international levels, and what we witness today is the direct realization of that vision on the ground”.

Prof. Agamy added, "The progress achieved by the University across 19 out of 20 subject areas, its advancement across the five broad subject areas measured by the ranking, the results of which are benchmarked comparatively against leading institutions worldwide, and the inclusion of three new subject areas in the rankings for the first time, all confirm that the development the University is experiencing is comprehensive, encompassing all of its colleges and academic programs. It reflects a vision oriented toward sustainable growth within an integrated academic ecosystem."

He also stressed that the University’s rise in global rankings reflects the joint efforts of faculty, administrators, researchers and students. “The University of Sharjah,” he added, “remains committed to improving teaching and research quality and expanding international partnerships in ways that strengthen its presence and reinforce its role as a leading academic institution regionally and globally.”

The QS World University Rankings by Subject is one of the most reliable and trusted academic ranking systems in international educational and research circles. In its 2026 edition, the ranking subjected more than 6,277 academic institutions from around the world to rigorous analysis and evaluation, publishing results for 1,912 institutions across 55 subject areas within five broad subject areas. The ranking relies on a set of key indicators, most notably academic reputation, employer reputation, research citations, productivity/impact, and international research collaboration.