Sharjah Municipality launches smart inspection system

SHARJAH, 31st March, 2026 (WAM) -- As part of its ongoing efforts to improve smart work systems, Sharjah Municipality has launched an integrated inspection system. This advanced smart system aims to empower field inspectors and inspection department heads to perform their daily tasks with high efficiency and accuracy.

The system provides comprehensive tools for conducting inspections of all types of establishments, ensuring their compliance with applicable laws and regulations in the Emirate of Sharjah. These procedures include, but are not limited to, standards for hygiene, storage, and equipment.

The system also ensures that safety procedures for workers within the establishment and its buildings are appropriate, as well as for the surrounding environment, in accordance with the laws and regulations set by the occupational safety authorities in the Emirate.

In this context, Dr Jawaher Al Shehhi, Director of the Information Technology Department, emphasised that the system embodies Sharjah Municipality's commitment to developing and improving its services and systems through the application of artificial intelligence and digital transformation, automating and streamlining procedures.

The smart inspection system is a crucial step in enhancing the efficiency and quality of the work system. It enables the necessary legal and administrative procedures to be taken, and warnings to be issued immediately upon the discovery of any violations, along with monitoring the corrective actions taken by establishments.

Dr Jawaher Al Shehhi added that the system supports the real-time management of all data and messages related to inspections, which enhances the speed of decision-making and ensures the transparency and credibility of field operations.

Dr Jawaher Al Shehhi explained that the system aims to automate inspection processes, manage administrative and legal procedures, enhance the efficiency of inspectors and heads of inspection departments in performing their duties, and ensure the accuracy and ease of access to and analysis of data. It also supports transparency and accountability in all field operations. She noted that the system allows inspectors to use mobile devices to carry out their duties, provides a comprehensive administrative dashboard for monitoring and managing inspection operations, standardises checklists to ensure consistent application of regulations and laws, manages inspector routes and improves operational efficiency, and allows for the issuance of warning or punitive measures against violators, including the imposition of fines.

The Director of the Information Technology Department stated that the system benefits all entities whose job duties require them to carry out various types of inspections, entities concerned with taking and approving procedures against establishments of various types and classifications, entities responsible for setting and managing fines, in addition to the administrative bodies in the municipality responsible for monitoring and managing inspection operations and financial violations.