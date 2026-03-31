Abu Dhabi records major healthcare milestones in Q1 2026, reinforcing global leadership

ABU DHABI, 31st March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirate of Abu Dhabi has achieved a series of significant medical and scientific milestones during the first quarter of 2026, reflecting the rapid advancement of its healthcare ecosystem and reinforcing its position as a regional and global hub for medical innovation and advanced therapies.

Supported and overseen by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, and in collaboration with leading healthcare institutions and global partners, Yas Clinic Khalifa City, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center and Vertex Pharmaceuticals, successfully administered the UAE’s first gene-editing therapy for haemoglobin disorders using “CASGEVY,” based on CRISPR/Cas9 technology, marking a groundbreaking national achievement.

Sheikh Khalifa Medical City also recorded a medical milestone by performing the UAE’s first cardiac biopsy on a paediatric patient following a heart transplant, as part of the visiting physicians programme, further enhancing specialised healthcare services within the country.

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi achieved several pioneering procedures, including the UAE’s first breast reconstruction surgery using the Deep Inferior Epigastric Perforator (DIEP) flap with robotic assistance for a breast cancer survivor. The hospital also conducted robotic-assisted stereoelectroencephalography (SEEG), representing a major advancement in diagnosing and treating complex epilepsy cases. Additionally, it performed the first remote robotic-assisted nephroureterectomy between the UAE and Pakistan, highlighting significant progress in robotic surgery and expanding access to advanced care.

The hospital further carried out the first basivertebral nerve ablation using the “Intracept” procedure in the Middle East and North Africa, marking a notable development in pain management.

PureLab, a subsidiary of PureHealth Group, in collaboration with LOD Autonomous, launched a pilot project to transport blood samples via drones between Sheikh Khalifa Medical City and its Abu Dhabi facility, enhancing laboratory efficiency and accelerating sample delivery.

Burjeel Medical City inaugurated the Burjeel Eye Institute, managed by Emirati professionals, alongside the launch of the Advanced Sarcoma and Bone Tumour Centre in collaboration with Burjeel Orthopaedic Institute. In a significant scientific breakthrough, the group also announced the discovery of a previously undocumented rare genetic disorder, “El-Hattab-Schmidts syndrome,” affecting brain development and muscle strength, opening new avenues for innovative gene therapies for children.

The city also launched the Abu Dhabi Neuro-Oncology Centre, in collaboration with Burjeel Cancer Institute and the Neuroscience Institute, to provide comprehensive and advanced care for patients across all age groups.

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City introduced an advanced treatment option involving implantable hypoglossal nerve stimulation for obstructive sleep apnoea in adults, improving patients’ quality of life.

The hospital also adopted video-assisted thoracoscopic surgery (VATS), including uniportal sympathectomy, performed through a small concealed incision, reducing pain, accelerating recovery, and improving cosmetic outcomes.

The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi launched the UAE’s first clinical trial for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa linked to the MerTK gene, using an innovative gene therapy developed by Opus Genetics, reflecting the emirate’s commitment to advanced solutions for rare diseases.

In another medical achievement, a specialised team at Corniche Hospital successfully diagnosed a rare case of partial anomalous pulmonary venous drainage (PAPVD) in a newborn at an early stage, improving treatment outcomes and preventing complications.

Meanwhile, a medical team at Madinat Zayed Hospital in Al Dhafra successfully treated a complex renal condition using advanced interventional radiology techniques, demonstrating the efficiency of medical cadres and the continuous development of healthcare services across the emirate.