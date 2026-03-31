NCM forecasts partly cloudy weather with scattered rain tomorrow

ABU DHABI, 31st March, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast that tomorrow’s weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with light to moderate rainfall expected over scattered areas. Rain may be heavy at times over some eastern and northern regions in the morning, accompanied by a slight and gradual decrease in temperatures, particularly in western areas.

In a statement today, NCM said winds will be light to moderate, becoming active to strong at times, especially over the sea, causing blowing dust and sand over land. Winds will be northwesterly, with speeds ranging from 15 to 30 km/h, reaching up to 50 km/h over the sea.

The Arabian Gulf will see rough to very rough seas at times. The first high tide is expected at 12:48, the second at 01:35, while the first low tide will occur at 02:19 and the second at 07:20.

In the Oman Sea, waves will be moderate to rough. The first high tide will occur at 09:35, the second at 21:34, while the first low tide is expected at 15:32 and the second at 04:00.