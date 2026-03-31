Sharjah Police join HSE conference to boost workplace safety

SHARJAH, 31st March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Police, through the General Directorate of Safety and Prevention, will participate in the third edition of the Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) Conference organised by Sharjah National Oil Corporation. The event begins on Wednesday and will last for two days at the Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre.

The participation demonstrates Sharjah Police’s dedication to supporting specialised initiatives centred on safety, health, and environmental standards, while enhancing collaboration with government bodies and the private sector.

These efforts seek to promote best preventive practices and increase institutional awareness of the importance of implementing safety standards across different workplaces.

During the conference, the General Directorate of Safety and Prevention will showcase a variety of initiatives and awareness programmes aimed at fostering a culture of prevention.

These include emphasising safety requirements and procedures that help reduce occupational accidents and safeguard lives and property, whilst highlighting the role of Sharjah Police in fostering safe and sustainable work environments.

Brigadier Dr Ahmed Saeed Al Naour, Director-General of the General Directorate of Safety and Prevention, stressed that Sharjah Police highly values fostering a safety culture in workplaces through enhanced partnerships and the sharing of expertise and best practices.

He observed that participation in such specialised events offers an important platform for boosting preventive awareness and exchanging knowledge with experts and specialists, supporting the continuous development of occupational health and safety systems and enhancing quality of life in the emirate.